Manchester United are unlikely to sign Benjamin Pavard this summer



Manchester United are unlikely to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard this summer amid reports that he is a rumoured target.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club has decided not to pursue a right-back in the summer market.

Diogo Dalot has just signed a new deal which has secured his long-term future at the club with Aaron Wan-Bissaka unlikely to move after impressing Erik ten Hag.

Both have been used equally by the manager and could share a similar sort of role in the squad again next season.

Pavard, who prefers to play at centre-back, has caught the eyes of many European clubs in recent years.

He has played most of his career as a right-back and will no doubt keep playing this role going forwards. The 27-year-old has been used in both positions this season and contributed to a very tight Bundesliga title triumph for Bayern Munich.

According to Caught Offside, it remains unlikely that United or Liverpool will sign the French World Cup winner.

Both clubs have been rumoured to be looking at him as they look to bolster their options across the defensive line.

Barcelona are another club with strong links to the player with the outlet claiming that staying at Bayern is not an option and that “a move is likely to happen at this stage.”

Pavard’s contract expires in June 2024, meaning that the Bavarian giants only have very limited options to sell him before risking losing him on a free transfer.

However, that move might not be to the Premier League with Jonathan Johnson claiming that he doesn’t see a move to England materialising.

With a future right-back signing ruled out at this stage, it feels like Erik ten Hag will focus on bringing in players in forward or midfield positions.

A centre-back signing hasn’t been ruled out yet with the departure of Phil Jones confirmed and Axel Tuanzbe soon to be leaving on a free transfer.



