Manchester United hold talks with Declan Rice’s agent over possible transfer



Manchester United are said to have held talks with the father and agent of West Ham United’s Declan Rice amid transfer interest.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that the club was interested in the England international, having followed the player for some time.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his options in midfield, with a formal approach for Mason Mount expected by the club in due time, after personal terms were agreed with the player.

It seems the club may not stop there and could be signing another midfielder even if a deal is agreed over Mount. as a different profile of player, Rice could fit in alongside the Chelsea academy graduate. The two have excelled together for England and are known to be best friends with a great connection.

If both players are signed this summer, it could prove to be a remarkable coup for United, with Champions League qualification necessitating more quality throughout the squad next term.

Caught Offside relays reports from Claret and Hugh, a West Ham-based outlet, which claim United have held talks with the player’s agent.

While the original source has been quoted here, it would be wise to take this report with a pinch of salt as it does not have a proven track record as such.

Rice, who can play in midfield and centre of defence, if required, would add a considerable amount of stability to the squad.

He could be considered a long-term successor to Casemiro but it is expected that he would play alongside the Brazilian in the double pivot.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are showing huge interest in securing the 24-year-old but nothing is advanced yet. It is possible that the player’s preference is to stay in England, closer to his family, rather than to move abroad.

The outlet states that ‘Rice wants to join a club in the Champions League and the Red Devils can certainly provide them with that platform. They have the financial resources to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich as well.’

It is expected that the midfielder will not come cheap but that could all depend on the Europa Conference League final next week.

On Twitter, the Claret & Hugh was asked about the veracity of their source, to which the account replied: ‘Got board links’, meaning that this information has come directly from the West Ham.

Got board links — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) June 1, 2023

Erik ten Hag is expecting a busy summer ahead with plenty of outgoings expected if the manager wants to secure new additions to the squad.







be in the know about everything in red!

With just a couple of clicks you could be reading the FA Cup final special edition of United Matchday Magazine, right here on your device. All the latest news, meet the teams, tactical preview, opinion, debate, transfer news, quiz and much more! Get yours now for just £3/$3.75 and