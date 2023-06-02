Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire eyeing Serie A move to reignite faltering career



Summer will be a time of change as Manchester United manager Erik ten hag looks to try and mould the side in his own image after a successful debut season.

With a limited transfer kitty to work with, the club will have to back the manager by trying to raise as much money as possible by getting rid of unwanted players.

The Peoples Person has already reported that the defence will see one of the highest attrition rates with on-loan stars Eric Bailly and Europa League champion Alex Telles set to leave.

United’s defensive changes

A similar fate will befall academy graduates Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe while Phil Jones has already announced his departure after a 12-year spell.

There are question marks about the future of club captain Harry Maguire who has started only 16 out of United’s 61 games in all competitions this season.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old might look to “follow in the footsteps” of former United star Chris Smalling in order to receive regular game time.

Smalling, a Premier League winner under Sir Alex Ferguson, quit the Red Devils for Roma where he has carved out quite a successful career for himself.

“I was told that he wants to go abroad and move to Italy, following in the footsteps of Chris Smalling, where maybe the football is a bit slower than the Premier League which would suit his style and maybe where you can you go and sort of rebuild out of the spotlight.

“So at this stage, going abroad is more likely, I’m not convinced how kosher those links with West Ham were anyway.”

Not only that but the England international has lost his preferred left centre-back role and even been usurped in the pecking order by left back Luke Shaw.

Italy calling for Maguire

While Ten Hag has revealed that he is open to keeping the former Leicester City man, Maguire might be required to take a tough call in order to prolong his international career.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has indicated that the United defender needs to be playing more as the current situation simply cannot keep continuing.

West Ham United have been linked with a move as well while The Peoples Person has reported in the past about interest from Italy as well as from Paris Saint-Germain.

United would do well to receive even half of the £80million they paid the Foxes back in 2019 and even a loan deal has been mooted as the best way to offload the centre-back.

United would even be willing to sanction a £10m payoff to rid his wages from the books.



