Nottingham Forest have already sent in their offer for Dean Henderson’s permanent switch



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s transfer priority is improving his side’s attack and he plans to do it by adding an elite goalscorer to the team.

Due to the limited transfer budget, the Dutchman will have to prioritise certain positions over others and there is a decent chance that a key position might have to be overlooked for now.

Fans and pundits have been asking for the manager to oversee a change in the goalkeeping department due to long-term United No 1 David de Gea‘s mistakes this season.

United need more competition for No 1 spot

The Spaniard is close to agreeing a new long-term deal on significantly reduced wages but Ten Hag has yet to ratify the same and is intent on adding competition for the No 1 spot.

Even if a new goalkeeper is brought in it will likely be a low-cost alternative while there have been calls for an academy graduate to be given the chance to stake his claim.

Matej Kovar, recently crowned league champions with Sparta Prague, might get a chance while Dean Henderson could also be given a shot.

However, Nottingham Forest might have other ideas with the player also happy to stay at the City Ground after complaining about the team’s handling of him during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s final season as boss.

Football Insider have now reported that Forest are adamant that they do not want to lose the United academy graduate and they have already made an offer for the Englishman.

“Nottingham Forest are hopeful of securing the permanent signing of Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, sources have told Football Insider.

Henderson edging closer to Forest move

“It is believed Steve Cooper’s side have presented a deal to the Red Devils as they look to kick off their summer business.”

The Peoples Person had already reported that Forest are eyeing a £30million raid for the United keeper.

Henderson made 20 appearances across all competitions and kept six clean sheets and was impressive in a few games but an injury curtailed his season.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires in 2025 and he is valued at €22million as per Transfermarkt and could be one of United’s most profitable sales this season if United end up accepting Forest’s offer.

While Henderson could have made a strong case for himself under Ten Hag, it seems the England international does not want to return to Manchester anymore.



