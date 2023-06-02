Premier League move unlikely for Brazilian superstar Neymar

Manchester United are plotting their summer transfers, with the window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add more firepower to his squad with a world class centre-forward at the top of his shopping list.

One player who has been recently linked with a move to Manchester is Brazilian superstar Neymar.

The PSG forward is looking for a way out of the French capital and would relish the chance to play in the Premier League.

However, as reported by French football expert Jonathan Johnson in Caught Offside, a move to the English top flight looks unlikely given the baggage that surrounds Brazil’s record goal scorer.

A poor injury record over the last few years have hampered Neymar’s career in Paris, causing him to miss far too many games per season to deliver a consistent level of performance.

This, coupled with his eye-watering wage demands, is likely to be enough to put off any potential Premier League suitors.

“To be honest, I find any club any Premier League club taking a real interest in Neymar is difficult to imagine because of how fragile he is and how often he gets injured.

“Given the financial cost it would take to bring him in, and the question marks over both his physical state, his mentality and motivation at this stage of his career, it’s a huge risk,” reports Johnson.

Additionally, the Brazilian has recently undergone surgery to resolve his latest setback and, at the wrong side of 30, it is difficult to see him staying fit for any kind of sustained periods.

Neymar’s qualities have never been in question. When on form the forward is still undoubtedly one of the greatest players on the planet.

However, his lack of reliability looks likely to cost him one last major move to a European giant, with a swansong in the Middle East his best chance to scoop the wages he will demand.







