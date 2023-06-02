Research shows Manchester United players have a better win-rate in major finals

This Saturday, Manchester United will face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final.

It is the first time a Manchester Derby is taking place at this stage of the competition and is bound to be a fiery affair as City aim to be only the second English team to win the Treble, after United did the unthinkable back in 1999.

United will enter the contest as underdogs if betting sites and the media are anything to go by but research released today suggests otherwise.

OLBG have compiled stats to help predict who will walk away with silverware.

Research shows that United have more winners in their squad than rivals City – with stats proving they win more finals.

United’s squad have won more finals on average (58.7%) than neighbours City (46%).

Raphael Varane has won a staggering 16 out of 19 finals he has played in his senior career, at a rate of 84.2%.

Casemiro has an even better win percentage, losing just two finals out of the 19 he has played in his career – 89.4% success rate in finals.

Meanwhile, City’s Jack Grealish has won just one final out of eight in his senior career – a success rate of just 12.5%.

Diogo Dalot boasts a 100% success rate having played in one final in his career which resulted in a win.

Just two United players have lost all the finals they have appeared in compared to City’s four.

The final will kick off at 3pm on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.



