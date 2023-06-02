“Story at Napoli over” for Kim Min-Jae as Manchester United move draws near

Manchester United are showing signs of a decisiveness in the transfer market that few would have expected, as the club approaches the summer window.

Already it has been reported that personal terms have been agreed with Mason Mount, with a formal approach to Chelsea soon to follow.

The reliable Athletic reporter Laurie Whitwell has even suggested that the club have held internal discussions over Randal Kolo Muani and Rasmus Hojlund and concluded the latter is more likely to arrive at Old Trafford – quickly moving on from what could have been a protracted transfer saga for an unattainable Harry Kane.

And now, reports in Italy are adamant that United have set a date for the capture of SSC Napoli star Kim Min-Jae.

The South Korean centre back has enjoyed an outstanding debut season in Serie A, notching 45 appearances as his club stormed to a first league title in thirty years.

Formerly of Fenerbahce, Kim has immediately established himself as the finest defendeer Italy’s top flight has to offer, leaving Napoli ruing their decision to accept a release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract.

According to Il Mattino, that clause stands at €60m, and is active for the first two weeks of July, with Man United “willing to exercise” it.

Other major players have also followed Kim’s meteoric rise with interest, although as reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race, with the South Korea star keen on a move to the Premier League.

And United seem to be front and centre of the queue, with Gianluca Vigliotti assured that Old Trafford will be the venue of Kim’s next club.

Speaking to Giochiamo D’Anticipo on Tele Vomero, the journalist said, “Kim’s story in Naples is over.

“The footballer after a year in blue is ready to fly to England with destination Manchester United. The clause was a great operation by the prosecutors.” (Relayed by Napoli Magazine)

The certainty with which Vigliotti speaks will surely pique the interests of United fans, although it must be said that there are unlikely to be any major development until July, when Kim Min-Jae’s release clause comes into effect.







