Chelsea set £70 million asking price for Manchester United target Mason Mount



Mason Mount’s asking price for Mason Mount has been revealed by the press, as Chelsea confirm they want £70 million for the midfielder.

The Peoples Person previously reported earlier today that the two clubs had opened talks over a possible transfer this summer. The England international has one year left on his club contract and looks likely to be leaving this summer.

The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the club and appeared to bid farewell to Chelsea fans following the conclusion of his season.

But things are moving fast and now, according to The Evening Standard, Chelsea have told United that they want at least £70m for Mount.

The outlet says that United “are preparing to make an opening offer for the midfielder following the FA Cup Final” as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield.

That offer is expected to be much lower than Chelsea’s asking price and the Standard says that ‘United will hope to strike a deal at around £50-60m.’

Chelsea have offered Mount three new deals, but no agreement has been met with it looking unlikely talks will progress.

With the new regime, they are looking at cutting some of their squad following a disastrous Premier League season.

With no continental football, many clubs will be interested in the players at Chelsea and could raid the club in the coming weeks.

As well as Man United, other clubs interested in cherry-picking some of their stars are Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

In addition to Mount, players like Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kane, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been heavily linked with exits

Mount’s exit from Chelsea could therefore start a summer exodus from the club.

