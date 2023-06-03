Confirmed Man United XI for FA Cup Final: Marcus Rashford to lead the line, Fred in midfield



Marcus Rashford will lead the line for Manchester United in today’s FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

With Anthony Martial and Antony both injured, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes will flank Rashford in a 4-3-3 formation.

Fred is drafted in to the midfield as he was when United beat City at Old Trafford in January.

On that occasion, the Brazilian did a magnificent job of shadowing Kevin de Bruyne.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro make up the rest of the midfield.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are the full backs and Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof the centre backs.

David de Gea will be in goal.

United will have a strong bench at their disposal if needed.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is joined by Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Facu Pellistri, Athony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst.

With City aiming to repeat United’s unique treble winning exploits of 1999, the Red Devils have extra motivation than usual to topple their noisy neighbours.

City have already won the Premier League and are strongly fancied against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

They keep Ortega in goal, but otherwise are at full strength, with Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish and Haaland.

Kick off at Wembley is at 3pm.