Erik ten Hag wants “clarification” from the Glazers this week as friction increases between them



Manager Erik ten Hag has demanded that the Glazers offer clarity within the week about whether they are selling Manchester United or not, according to a new report.

The American tycoons announced back in November that they were inviting investment or a full buyout of the club, but despite initially saying the process would be complete by the end of March, there is no end in sight as they try to leech out every last penny they can from the potential buyers.

The delays are leaving Ten Hag in limbo as he tries to strengthen his squad this summer, as transfer budgets and strategy remain shrouded in mystery.

Avram Glazer, who along with brother Joel is one of the two hands-on members of the family, is set to attend today’s FA Cup final and The Mirror’s Simon Mullock suggests that he could meet with Ten Hag while he is in the UK.

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is hoping to get clarification on the future of the club this week,” Mullock writes.

“Although it is unclear how long Glazer is planning to be in the UK, it is understood that Ten Hag has been told that he will be given a clearer picture of whether United’s American owners intend to sell-up or remain in charge at Old Trafford over the coming days.”

Footballtransfers.com reports that there is “increasing friction” between Ten Hag and the Glazers over the issue.

Several hints dropped by Ten Hag in recent press conferences would also suggest that he is becoming increasingly frustrated by the situation.

“FootballTransfers can confirm that Ten Hag still does not know what transfer budget he is set to work with this summer,” the outlet states.

The Times today reports that the club has opened talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Mason Mount, but Footballtransfers claims that “no formal bid has yet been made for … Mount simply because the manager does not know what he is working with. Mount, meanwhile, has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club, but there is a danger the move could still be hijacked given the interest from United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in the player.”

Both prospective buyers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, are expected to provide a bigger war chest for Ten Hag than the outgoing Glazers.

At Paris Saint Germain, Qatari investment has seen a “money no object” policy that has led to the signing of the world’s best stars, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Sir Jim has also put significant investment into OGC Nice since he took over the club, with €84 million being spent in 2022/23.

But as long as the Glazers remain at the helm, Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough continue to work with limited funds and one hand constantly tied behind their backs.