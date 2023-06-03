Erik Ten Hag would like to keep Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford next season



Manchester United ended a promising season on a sour note as they suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The loss not only meant the Red Devils missed out on the chance to win their second trophy of the campaign but also the chance to stop the City juggernaut from getting one step closer to completing the Treble.

Erik ten Hag will not have too much time on his hands to sit and think about this defeat as he needs to get back to work and plot a course back to the top.

One of his first priorities is to strengthen up front with the club lacking an elite goalscorer.

United need a top striker

United did not not have the services of Anthony Martial at Wembley and his injury record means this might finally be his last season in Manchester.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst is unlikely to be signed on a permanent basis while top scorer Marcus Rashford still has not shown enough to suggest he can lead the line on his own.

Tottenham record scorer Harry Kane seems to be the club’s preferred choice but with Daniel Levy, United are aware that the England captain might not be allowed to leave and join them.

There are backup options like Rasmus Hojlund, Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani being monitored while the manager also recently spoke about the prospect of getting back Mason Greenwood.

The Peoples Person had covered a report in which the former Ajax boss had spoken about the 21-year-old‘s ability to occupy the striker’s position with considerable skill.

The United academy graduate had been suspended by the Red Devils last year following his arrest on charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour.

The aforementioned charges were dropped in February this year after key witnesses withdrew from the case and the club are currently in the middle of a full-scale internal investigation.

There have been rumours that the club will talk with their various stakeholders including the women’s team and the sponsors before taking a final call.

ETH wants Greenwood’s services

As per Football Transfers, Ten Hag would prefer if Greenwood is kept on board and not sold as he considers the youngster to be a perfect fit for his system.

“Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag would like Mason Greenwood to stay at Old Trafford next season, according to sources close to the club.

“Ten Hag appreciates the footballing qualities of the 21-year-old and believes he should be kept at Old Trafford on this basis.

“The former Ajax boss faces opposition from several board members, who believe Greenwood should not play for Man Utd again.”

The report also mentioned that the club are expected to focus on the Greenwood issue now that the season is over and a final decision might be taken only after new owners are named as they might have a major say in the final call.



