Man United open talks with Premier League club Chelsea over deal for Mason Mount



Manchester United have opened talks with Chelsea over the transfer of midfielder Mason Mount.

It was recently reported by The Peoples Person that the club had agreed personal terms with the England international after it became clear he was leaving London.

After Chelsea’s final match of the Premier League season, he was seen waving what appeared to be goodbye to the fans he has been with since a very young age. He was also filmed walking the pitch after the last home game in an emotional moment.

The 24-year-old has one year left on his contract with it looking unlikely that an agreement will be met.

According to The Times, Chelsea have “opened talks” with Man United over a possible sale of Mount.

“United are yet to make an official offer for Mount, 24, but senior figures at Old Trafford have begun discussions with Chelsea and made clear their desire to sign the England international,” the outlet says.

“United … are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement and are believed to be preparing an offer after the conclusion of their season.

“Chelsea do not want to sell Mount … but insiders believe his desire is to leave Stamford Bridge with one year remaining on his contract.”

It’s clear that many clubs want to capitalise on the situation at Stamford Bridge as the overstocked Blues cannot offer Champions League football. Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool have previously registered interest in a potential signing but appear to be miles behind in the race.

But Erik ten Hag is clearly trying to push ahead and quickly snap up a quality player who has recently won the Champions League.

While Mount endured a tough campaign last term, it’s clear to see that he still has a lot of strong attributes. He can play in many positions and will do a job in a team that is in form and chasing top honours.

Previously Chelsea have offered Mount three different deals but nothing has been agreed, with further talks unlikely at this stage. New manager Mauricio Pochettino is expecting to sell many players this summer as the London club trims its inflated roster.