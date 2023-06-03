Man United will accept offers for Fred this summer



Manchester United are willing to let Fred leave at the end of the season, according to a new report.

The energetic midfielder has enjoyed five years at the club since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for €59 million.

The Brazilian struggled to establish himself as a regular first team member under the then manager, José Mourinho, who was widely reported to have “never wanted” the player.

However, under Mou’s successor, Olé Gunnar Solskjaer, Fred became a nailed-on starter, forming half of the infamous “McFred” midfield pivot with Scott McTominay.

Fast forward to 2022/23, though, and the 30 year old has found himself once again on the periphery of the team, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen the midfield pairing generally preferred by Erik ten Hag.

And amidst reports claiming United are targeting at least one midfield reinforcement this summer – with personal terms already agreed with Chelsea’s Mason Mount, for example – the likeable Brazilian could find himself even further down the pecking order.

McTominay reportedly is also unsettled after losing his starting status and so it has been widely thought that one or the other might go in the forthcoming window.

Fred has got more games under Ten Hag (2185 minutes vs 1681 minutes), suggesting he is the preferred option of the two, although they are deployed in different roles under the Dutch boss, so this might have more to do with role rather than perceived ability.

However, McTominay has the advantage of ticking the “home grown status” box and also has four years on Fred in terms of age. And if Football Insider are to be believed, Fred is now looking like Pastor Surplus to Requirements.

The outlet claims that United “will consider offers” for Fred, although they are “in no rush to push him out of the club.”

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Man United are likely to leave the final decision on a move with Fred,” FI says.

“If the Brazil international wants to leave Old Trafford, the club will be open to letting him go if they receive the right fee – but they are also happy to keep him.”

The club’s stance on McTominay is unclear, but it seems unlikely that both will be allowed to leave an already threadbare midfield roster.

Donny van de Beek is another midfielder who could be moved on this summer, having had a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since his much-vaunted move from Ajax in 2020. However, he could be less marketable having not kicked a ball since a bad injury ended his season in January.

Fred is entering the final year of his contract, whereas the other two have two years left. This, too, could push him to the front of the queue in terms of a summer transfer. Fulham have already reportedly shown interest in his services with Marco Silva spotted chatting to him outside Old Trafford after the recent Premier League clash between the two sides.