Manchester United have been handed a boost in Mamardashvili chase



Manchester United may have been handed a boost in their quest to improve on their goalkeeping department.

According to Marca, Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is currently under contract with Valencia, may be available for €25 million.

Mamardashvili is one of the hottest young goalkeepers in Europe, and United are thought to have a keen interest in his signature.

Despite offering David de Gea a new contract, Erik ten Hag has reportedly told him that he won’t have a guaranteed starting spot next season.

This follows a season where the 32-year-old has been unreliable, having made a series of unforced errors.

Now, with Valencia strapped for cash and desperate to offload some of their most valuable assets, Mamardashvili will likely be on his way out if a suitable offer is received.

The Georgian is currently tied up with a €100 million release clause, but this will almost certainly not be an obstacle to any genuine suitors, as Valencia are now reportedly willing to accept as little as €25 million, as previously quoted.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt be on the alert as Mamardashvili is a near-perfect fit for the profile required for the Dutchman’s style of play.

Two other big names United are reportedly considering include Diogo Costa of Porto, and Brentford’s David Raya, both of whom have had very good seasons, and would be worthy successors to De Gea for the number-one shirt at Old Trafford.

Mamardashvili, however, particularly suits Erik ten Hag’s philosophy. He is known for his comfort and ability with the ball at his feet, which is essential for playing the ball out from the back the way Ten Hag wants United to.

He is also very commanding in the box and would be a significant upgrade on David de Gea in this area.

At a cost of €25 million, Mamardashvili would be an absolute bargain and fans should hope United make a genuine effort to bring him to Old Trafford.

