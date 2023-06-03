Manchester United looking to hijack Manchester City’s deal for Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic



Apart from the obvious deficiencies up front, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also knows the importance of strengthening in the centre of the park after seeing his midfield decimated by injuries during the course of the current campaign.

Out of United’s five midfielders, three were sidelined with long-term injuries. Christian Eriksen missed 16 games, Scott McTominay was out for 15 games while Donny van de Beek last player for the club back in January.

That’s not all as loan signing Marcel Sabitzer, brought in as cover for the Dane, has also been ruled out for the season while United’s only notable midfield enforcer Casemiro was suspended on three separate occasions.

United need another quality midfielder

It is clear to see that a new dynamic and versatile midfielder would be a welcome signing in the summer with the Red Devils linked with a Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot and a big-money move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

The Englishman might not be the only Blues player of interest to United with Mateo Kovacic another midfielder the Red Devils are looking at.

The Peoples Person had reported previously that the Croatian’s agents had been in touch with United but recent reports seem to suggest neighbours Manchester City are set to win the race.

But as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the 20-time English league champions are not prepared to give up so easily and have “also come forward” for the former Real Madrid man.

The report also suggested that while United have entered the race as they want to back Ten Hag after a successful debut season, even Bayern Munich are also interested in the 29-year-old.

United could hijack City’s Kovacic deal

So far, “an agreement remains to be found” between City and Chelsea and hence there is a chance for United to hijack the deal for the four-time Champions League winner.

It is easy to see why he is a man in-demand. Kovacic can play all across the midfield and despite a difficult season for the London team, managed to make 37 appearances and chipped in with two goals and as many assists.

He is valued at €40million according to Transfermarkt and his Chelsea deal expires in 2024.

Kovacic’s ability coupled with his versatility and winning mentality could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for any side and United should ideally try and battle it out with City all the way.



