Match Report: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

A disappointing United side were beaten 2-1 by neighbours Man City today at Wembley.

12 seconds in and it was City’s cup. Gundogan smashed it from far out and De Gea was stationary as it flew into the top corner.

Two minutes later and City had another chance from a free kick, but luckily for De Gea it found the side netting. He was stuck to the floor, a spectator at the City show.

A good passage of play from the Reds inside the opening ten minutes ended in a soft City free-kick.

Haaland had a strike but luckily it whistled over the bar.

With United on the attack courtesy of Wan-Bissaka, United shouted for handball as the right-back’s cross seemed to hit the fingers of the raised arm of Jack Grealish.

The ref waved it away and play continued for a good while before VAR halted proceedings to call Paul Tierney over to the monitor. Replays were conclusive and United had a chance to get back into the contest.

Fernandes stepped up and calmly waited for keeper, Ortega to go the wrong way before coolly slotting it into the other corner.

City felt they should have had a penalty not long after as Wan-Bissaka stepped across De Bruyne but VAR checked and allowed play to continue.

United were beginning to build more attacks in this game and a first corner of the game presented a good opportunity. Casemiro headed it towards Varane who couldn’t make a clean connection but it wasn’t too far wide of the post.

Grealish was getting frustrated and began pushing Rashford after winning a free-kick. Moments later Wan-Bissaka missed the ball and missed Grealish but still the England international rolled around as if he’d been shot in the foot and got Wan-Bissaka booked. They couldn’t capitalise on the chance as De Gea claimed it.

The second half got underway and City had a glorious opportunity to get their noses ahead again but luckily for United, De Bruyne’s cross was missed by everyone.

Moments later though and Gundogan restored City’s lead with a shot from the edge of the area. Fred and Casemiro just stood and watched it fly past. De Gea got a fingertip to it but it wasn’t enough to deny the blues.

This team lacked passion, they liked fight and City came again and again. The Reds put no pressure on their rivals.

Rashford had a rare chance from outside the box but his powerful shot was over the bar.

City found the net again, Gundogan thought he had a hat-trick but he was well offside after De Gea initially saved it into his path.

At the other end, substitute Garnacho gave his side hope as space opened up for him to take a shot but it was just millimetres off target.

Fernandes must have felt inspired by his team-mate as he created space of his own and took a shot but it was deflected out for a corner which, when delivered, was over everyone’s heads.

This was better from United, but had they left this burst of energy too late?

There was almost a late chance as the ball was headed off the line after it had ping-ponged around in the box. McTominay should have been able to nod it in, but missed the target.

Quite frankly though it was too little, too late.



Team: De Gea, Varane, Shaw, Lindelof (McTominay), Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Eriksen (Garnacho), Casemiro, Fred, Sancho (Weghorst), Rashford