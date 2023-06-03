Home » FA Cup final player ratings: Man United 1-2 Man City

FA Cup final player ratings: Man United 1-2 Man City

by Red Billy
Manchester United lost 1-2 to Man City in the FA Cup final this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 1 – Gundogan’s goal was maybe unstoppable, but kneeling down was not the way to stop it. Caught similarly flat-footed shortly after but got away with it. Second goal was absolutely inexcusable. Distribution terrible. Hard to imagine United won’t buy a keeper this summer. He has cost us two trophies this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Did really well, had Grealish in his pocket. Unlucky to be booked on half time for a slide that was intended to be an interception, not a tackle.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Caught out of position a couple of times but by and large, kept Haaland quiet. Could’ve scored with the header from a corner late in the first half and another late in the second that hit the bar.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Did well.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – Commanding from Shaw. United’s best player today.

Casemiro 8 – Held the midfield together while those around him floundered.

Fred 3 – One of Fred’s horrible performances. Could not get near De Bruyne and provided nothing of note either offensively or defensively.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Played well and dispatched the penalty expertly.

Christian Eriksen 3 – As bad as Fred, if not worse. Moved and thought slowly and was pickpocketed on numerous occasions. Rightly subbed.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Poor, achieved very little, he looked overawed and scared for the most part. Slightly better in second. Had a nice run in the box.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Cut a frustrated figure up front. Isolated and got very little to feed off. Looked like he could do something given half a chance.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho 8 – Immediate impact. Immediate upgrade on Sancho. His 5-year deal is a great thing to have come out of this season.

Wout Weghorst 6 – No real impact.

Scott McTominay 5 – Should have rescued it at the end. What a miss.

