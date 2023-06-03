“We are broken”: Erik ten Hag speaks following Man United’s defeat to Man City in FA Cup final



Erik ten Hag has spoken to the press following Manchester United’s defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ilkay Gundogan proved to be the villain in Ten Hag’s debut season tale as he pummelled two volleys past the helpless David de Gea.

Bruno Fernandes‘ first half penalty levelled the game, but United were unable to get to grips in the second 45.

If this game is to display anything, it is that a new goalkeeper and at least one striker is more than urgent; they are intrinsic to Ten Hag’s campaign to regain United’s status as an elite team.

United have been linked with a new goalkeeper after Ten Hag’s comments to Henry Winter of The Times seemed to suggest that the club were willing to demote De Gea’s status as No. 1.

A striker has always been the mooted priority for the summer transfer window – loanee Wout Weghorst was the only recognised No. 9 present in the squad today.

Speaking to BBC One after the game, the Dutchman was unsurprisingly dejected.

“We are broken, disappointed of course, but I said I am proud of my team. We did very well, we conceded two soft goals but we were in the game. There was a great spirit and very good organisation.

“They were tough goals – they were so soft and avoidable. When you play against City and you don’t concede almost nothing from open play it is a big credit for the team but if you concede goals like this it is disappointing,” Ten Hag admitted.

“This team showed resilience, character and personality. We know we have a way to go but this will make us better.

“It was a test for us, we didn’t succeed but we can take a lot of positives into next season.”

When asked whether this season was a success for United, who won the League Cup, finished 3rd in the Premier League, and were FA Cup runners-up, Ten Hag retorted in his laconic style: “Absolutely.”

