Carlo Ancelotti says Harry Kane is a “top player” and that Real Madrid “will sign strikers”



Real Madrid were dealt a massive shock today when it was announced that their long-term, world class centre forward, Karim Benzema, is leaving the club.

This evening, los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the 35 year old will depart, saying:

“Benzema told us about his decision to leave the club this morning, it was really unexpected”.

“His departure was surprising, now we have time to think about what we should do. We will sign strikers”.

That last sentence, “we will sign strikers”, is of huge importance to Manchester United.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Real were lukewarm on the idea of going for United’s top transfer target, Harry Kane, because they were worried they would be “overstocked” in the striker department and that Kane would not be happy playing second fiddle to the Frenchman.

That situation has now completely changed and it would be a major surprise if the Spaniards do not now come in for the Spurs man.

They represent one of the very few clubs in the world that can match or exceed United’s financial clout.

They can also almost guarantee trophies to Kane, something that the Red Devils cannot quite do yet.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would far prefer to sell his striker to a foreign club rather than a direct Premier League competitor.

Ancelotti was quizzed about Kane just yesterday, before he was told the news about Benzema, and said “Harry Kane is a top player but we have to respect Tottenham… I can guarantee you that Real Madrid will have a competitive squad again next season.”

There is a strong belief in social media and in the press that the 29 year old’s preference would be to stay in England because he wants to beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record.

However, this may be an urban myth, as it seems strange that any ambitious star would turn down the chance to play for the world’s most successful club just to chase an innocuous record.

For their part, United will be hoping that it is true, because when all is said and done, they have little else going for them if it comes to a straight fight with los Merengues to sign Harry Kane.