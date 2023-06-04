Despite conceding two, Raphael Varane shines with impressive stats



Despite Manchester United conceding two against Manchester City to lose the FA Cup final, Raphael Varane can hold his head high.

Before coming to Man United, the French centre-back held an impressive record in cup finals, with a string of 16 victories, from 18 attempts.

Winning the Carabao Cup and losing the FA Cup, since moving to United, has made that 17 from 20.

But across Saturday’s 90-minute battle at Wembley, Varane showed just why he’s been so instrumental to cup wins in the past, both for Real Madrid and France, and this season with United.

Against City, Varane was a stalwart at the heart of United’s defence, with the numbers to show for it.

He dominated the ground duels he got into, winning two out of the three, and when challenged in the air, he was imperious, winning all three of his aerial challenges.

But it was at the other end of the pitch where he almost gave United a lifeline in the dying moments of the game.

With Shaw swinging in a hopeful cross into the box, Scott McTominay knocked the ball into Varane’s path who then swung at it and struck the crossbar.

Having missed the goal, an assist was still in the cards for Varane when McTominay followed up with a header off the rebound, only to head the ball wide.

That was United’s last big chance of the game, and with it, United’s hopes of a famous FA Cup comeback faded away.

The season is over for Varane and United, but he has proven that whatever Erik ten Hag has planned next time out, he’ll likely be a major part of it.

Hopefully, he will have more opportunities to continue his amazing cup finals record.

