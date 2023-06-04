Fred set for Erik Ten Hag talks insisting he wants to be an ‘important’ player

Manchester United midfielder Fred is set for fresh talks with Erik ten Hag about his future and wants to be an important player for the club.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for a fee of £47 million and has already played over 200 times for the Red Devils.

He was selected as part of Ten Hag’s FA cup final starting line up in the defeat to Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

“Of course I always want to be playing.” Fred explained to The Athletic. “To be helping my team and gladly today I started and I think we played well.”

The 30-year-old made a total of 56 appearances for United this season, going on to score six goals and providing six assists.

Before the club triggered a one-year extension on Fred’s contract last December there were reports of United’s willingness to accept offers for the player this summer.

With his current deal ending next summer, the midfielder has now revealed he wants a key role in the team next campaign.

“I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone.” Fred revealed. “We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United.”

The arrival of fellow countryman Casemiro last August has seen Fred’s responsibilities alter slightly this season.

Typically featuring as a defensive midfielder during his time at Old Trafford, the Brazilian has found himself regularly deployed in a more offensive role.

The change has been to Fred’s benefit, having registered 12 goal contributions, his best return in a single season at Old Trafford.

“[About my future] I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here.” Fred insists. “Now it’s holidays’ time and a good opportunity to rest. I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what’s everyone’s decision.”

Yesterday footballtransfers.com reported that either one of Fred or fellow midfielder Scott McTominay will be sold this summer, but not both. It was also recently reported that United would listen to offers for the Brazilian and that they would leave him to decide whether to stay or go.