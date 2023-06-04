Man United could complete Mason Mount deal by the end of the week



Manchester United target Mason Mount is edging closer to leaving Chelsea with a possible transfer happening at the end of next week.

The Peoples Person has been following the latest transfer speculation, with reports stating that talks between the two clubs are underway. After agreeing personal terms earlier in the week, it became clear that this could move fast after the FA Cup final.

This appears to be the case with Erik ten Hag getting straight to work on trying to secure some world-class transfers this summer.

According to Football Insider, sources claim Mount has “[told] Chelsea he wants to join Man United”.

The outlet also says that insiders expect the deal to be sealed by the end of the week.

It will mark the first signing of the summer after the club managed to qualify for the Champions League towards the end of the Premier League season.

The outlet states that Chelsea initially wanted £80 million to let Mount go but are willing to accept a deal at around £70m.

United don’t want to pay more than £50-60m with a potential transfer still far away from being agreed. However, with Mount having one year left on his current deal, Chelsea are not in a strong bargaining position.

Mount has already rejected three contract offers from the London club and has now made his feelings clear about being allowed to leave.

The outlet says that “Mount’s struggles to agree an extension at his current club has stemmed from his desire to be on par with the top earners in the side, including his England teammate Reece James.”

Joining the Red Devils will lead to a massive bump in salary, according to Football Insider. He currently earns £80,000-per-week at Chelsea but will be paid around £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford, it is claimed.

It clearly will be a big step up for the 24-year-old, who wants to reboot his career after a difficult season in the Premier League.