Man United in pole position to sign highly-rated FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer.

United should expect to pay a handsome sum for the Portuguese international who has a release clause worth €75 million in his contract.

David de Gea has cemented his place as Red Devils’ number one over the past 12 seasons yet recently there have been some calls for change ahead of next season.

Rumours of the Spaniard penning a new deal continue to circulate, however manager Erik ten Hag has previously stated that his keeper isn’t guaranteed a starting spot.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola now reports that United have moved into pole position to land Costa.

“At the age of 23, the youngster … is on the verge of making a career leap to the Premier League, where he could be teammates with Diogo Dalot – thus re-visiting old times at FC Porto – and also Bruno Fernandes.

“BOLA knows that the deal is well underway.”

The 23-year-old is due to play his final game for Porto on Sunday before potentially making the switch.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are said to have maintained a long term interest in signing the Portuguese star but it is United who are favourites to secure his signature.

Costa seems an ideal fit, if he chooses Old Trafford, having kept an impressive 20 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

During this campaign the sought after stop-stopper has conceded only 30 goals.

De Gea recently won the Premier League Golden Glove keeping 17 clean sheets but the Spaniard has recently made some high profile mistakes against Sevilla and West Ham United.

Roy Keane has regularly criticised De Gea and did so again following the FA Cup final – reiterating the point that it could be time to pursue a new number one.

Costa could well be the answer, a competent ball-playing goalkeeper who is assured in the art of long-ball distribution.