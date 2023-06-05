David de Gea future under scrutiny after FA Cup final howler

Manchester United’s season came to end with defeat in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

However, Erik ten Hag can be proud of his first season at Old Trafford having led them back to the Champions League via a third place Premier League finish.

The Carabao Cup success also ended the club’s six year trophy drought and despite the outcome making the final of the FA Cup also represents progress.

A badly needed culture change is also underway at Old Trafford and Ten Hag is starting to instill the required mentality levels needed to play for United.

However, work is needed in the summer to step up the revolution and one decision in particular is going to come under particular scrutiny.

The future of David de Gea has never looked more precarious at the club and given the Spaniard’s contract situation, United’s decision on De Gea could define Ten Hag’s era in Manchester.

De Gea brought the curtains down on another turbulent personal campaign by underperforming in United’s biggest game of the season.

Ilkay Gundogan’s double handed City the FA Cup, with De Gea culpable for the second goal.

The Spanish keeper’s positioning for the killer second meant he could only palm Gundogan’s weak 20 yard effort into the corner of his net.

More worrying for De Gea is the fact he should have saved the second goal is almost a minor offence in a performance that was littered with mistakes when using his feet.

Now, as reported by the Daily Mail, United may finally be ready to part ways with their number one.

De Gea’s erratic distribution has been evident all season and has stunted United’s ability to play out from the back.

Ten Hag’s desire to take control of matches is going to need the addition of a goalkeeper who is capable of starting attacks when either playing out to his defenders or going longer.

It has been reported that De Gea has agreed personal terms on an extension to his contract but it has not yet been signed off by the powers that be at Old Trafford.

Saturday’s showing will have not been lost on the hierarchy at United, who face an era defining decision with what they do with their keeper.

The summer transfer window opens in just under 10 days time and an upgrade on the goalkeeping position is a must, whether De Gea stays or not.