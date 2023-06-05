Leon Goretzka’s dicey Bayern Munich situation due to Declan Rice interest, Manchester United could take advantage



Despite the squad deficiencies, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has got his team back into the Champions League and ended the club’s silverware drought.

Despite a disappointing end to the campaign, there is a lot of positives to build upon but the Dutchman will be aware of how weak his squad is when compared to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and even Liverpool.

One area where the team suffered a lot was in midfield with multiple players suffering long-term injuries while defensive pivot Casemiro also missed numerous games due to three separate suspensions.

Ten Hag hardly had the luxury of rotating but with the team expected to compete on all four fronts and try and compete for the league title, he will need to strengthen in midfield.

United’s search for quality midfielders

Most reports are indicating a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount is close while a Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot cannot be ruled out either.

And now Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports has indicated that the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka closely.

The German’s sure-shot starter role could be in danger with reports linking West Ham star Declan Rice with a move to the Bundesliga with Thomas Tuchel a major admirer of the Englishman.

❗️X News #Goretzka: ManUtd is monitoring his situation! #MUFC is aware of the fact that his future his uncertain because of #Rice. But no concrete talks or negotiations yet. Goretzka is staying calm and his position is clear: He definitely wants to stay as he identifies 100 %… pic.twitter.com/eagzzkUkbF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 5, 2023

If Rice were to arrive, it would be the Hammers star who would partner Joshua Kimmich instead of Goretzka and that could potentially lead to the 28-year-old re-evaluating his position and consider a move abroad.

As of now, the midfielder remains calm and there have been no indications that a move away could be on the cards.

“Goretzka: Man Utd is monitoring his situation! MUFC is aware of the fact that his future his uncertain because of Rice.

“But no concrete talks or negotiations yet. Goretzka is staying calm and his position is clear: He definitely wants to stay as he identifies 100 % with FC Bayern! And: Rummenigge supports him,” the Sky Sports journalist tweeted.

Goretzka’s position at Bayern under threat due to Declan Rice

The former Schalke star made 40 appearances across all competitions and registered six goals and as many assists and his current deal expires in 2026.

Goretzka’s qualities are there for all to see. He can play all across the midfield and his late runs into the box and ability to fire off shots makes him a dangerous player to have.

He is valued at €65million as per Transfermarkt and by mentioning United, the player’s entourage could be using this leverage to put pressure on the board to not change the current status quo.

This rumour should be taken with a pinch of salt as fans have seen similar stories over the years and invariably they end up never coming to fruition.



