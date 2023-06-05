Man United have held meetings with representatives of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae

After a narrow FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, Manchester United can finally draw a line under what has been a successful first season for Erik ten Hag.

The new boss secured United’s place amongst Europe’s elite next season after a third place league finish qualified them for the Champions League.

A Carabao Cup success also ended the clubs six year trophy drought and put silverware on the table at the first available opportunity.

Ten Hag has also overseen a culture change at Old Trafford and will continue to build a squad in his mould this summer.

One player heavily linked with a move to Manchester is Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean has enjoyed an excellent campaign in Naples, helping Luciano Spalletti’s men to their first league title in over thirty years.

Min-jae has emerged as one of Europe’s most talented centre-halves and United boss Ten Hag is a keen admirer.

Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullà has provided an update on the potential switch to Manchester via his Twitter feed.

#Kim–#ManchesterUnited: already two meeting and strong interest, but no signs at the moment. The salary would be 6-7mln plus add ons. Scheduled new meetings, the release clause is about 60mln and would be activate from 1st to 15th july — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 4, 2023

Pedullà says that two meetings have taken place to discuss the deal but no official offer has been tabled just yet.

Min-jae’s transfer clause of €60millon comes into play for non-Italian clubs on the July 1 but is only valid for a two week period.

Ten Hag is hoping to improve his options at centre-back with club captain Harry Maguire‘s future hanging by a thread.

Maguire has endured a torrid season and is clearly short of the qualities required to play in the system that Ten Hag demands.

Kim would not just replace Maguire and provide cover for first choice Raphael Varane and Lisando Martinez, but would have his eyes firmly set on a place in the first team.

With the release clause putting the ball in United’s court, should Ten Hag want the player, it would be negligent for the club not to offer the player a route to Old Trafford this summer