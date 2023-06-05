Man United should let Anthony Martial go this summer and bring in a reliable striker

Manchester United suffered defeat in the FA Cup final on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on their marathon season.

Despite the loss, Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his first term in charge at Old Trafford.

The Dutch boss has overseen a much needed culture change at the club having walked into a dressing room that would be described as broken at best.

Ten Hag has gone through the majority of the campaign without a recognised striker, making his third place finish and two domestic cup finals even more impressive.

Anthony Martial has missed large chunks of the campaign through injury, much to the manager’s frustration.

Martial’s inability to stay fit has hindered United’s progress this season and it may have cost him his future at the club.

The Frenchman’s career in Manchester has been up for debate for the last few years and in a season where all he had to do was stay fit, he has once again come up short.

Saturday’s absence summed it up. After pulling up in the final minutes of United’s last league game, Martial was ruled out of the final.

Having been at the club for the best part of a decade, the fact his debut goal is still remembered as his stand out moment probably tells you all you need to know.

Martial has shown glimpses of his talent but they have been all to fleeting.

The 27-year-old flattered to deceive again this time out. Having enjoyed a strong pre-season, Ten Hag decided Martial should start the campaign instead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the first game of the season and he subsequently missed 11 of the first 14 league games.

Injury’s aside, Martial’s total of 88 goals over eight seasons just isn’t enough to warrant spearheading United’s attack under the new regime.

When Erling Haaland is across the road scoring over half of Martial’s United tally in his first season in England, it is easy to see why a striker is at the top of Ten Hag’s wish list.

It is difficult to even build a case for Martial to stay as a back-up to whoever United decide is their man in the summer, given he struggles to stay available for any sustained period of time.

United should take whatever they can get for Martial and reinvest as wisely as possible.