Manchester United to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial issues and swoop for Sofyan Amrabat



Despite a disappointing end to the season, Manchester United fans are buoyant about what the future holds under Erik ten Hag’s management.

The Dutchman has ended the club’s wait for silverware and guided the club back to the Champions League, all while improving the team’s style of play and reinvigorating the careers of quite a few stars.

The next step in the process is to add quality and depth to the squad and one area where it is sorely lacking is in midfield.

During the entirety of the campaign, Ten Hag had to deal with four midfielders suffering long-term injuries while he had no quality alternative for the ever-present Casemiro who suffered three separate suspensions.

Casemiro alternative needed

The Red Devils need another defensive pivot in the side, who can take over from the Brazilian from time to time in order to keep him fresh for more difficult challenges.

Spanish outlet SPORT have now reported that World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat has been sounded out regarding a potential summer move.

While Barcelona were seen as favourites for his signature, their economic issues could hinder their ability to sign the Moroccan and that is where United could pounce.

“The footballer’s priority is to dress as a Blaugrana from next season , but he is aware of the delicate economic situation that Barça is going through at the moment. The player will be patient, but he won’t do it forever either.

“In this sense, and taking into account that Amrabat’s contract with Fiorentina ends on June 30, 2024 , there are several clubs that have moved to take over the services of the midfielder.

“One of them is Manchester United, which is serious about the Moroccan and has intensified contacts in the last few hours,” the report added.

The 26-year-old has been one of the shining lights for the Serie A side who are set to play the UEFA Conference League final against Premier League side West Ham.

With Barca struggling, United eyeing Amrabat

Amrabat has appeared in 48 games across all competitions and chipped in with one assist. But his hard work and passing ability has seen him earn plaudits from all over.

He was sounded out for a move in January and that failed to materialise while Barca’s offer of a loan was deemed unsuitable by Fiorentina.

The Morocco international is in the top 95 percentile for pass completion and in the 92 percentile for progressive passes according to Fbref, a trait highly valued at the base of the midfield.

The fact that Xavi has earmarked him to take over from the departing Sergio Busquets is another huge compliment in itself.

Amrabat is valued at €25million as per Transfermarkt and he can play further forward in midfield, in defence if required and can also do a job out on the wings.

