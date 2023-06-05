Marcus Rashford lauds Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he announces his retirement

Former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has announced his retirement from professional football.

As reported by the BBC, the 41-year-old has called time on his outstanding career spanning over two decades.

The Swedish forward won 34 trophies – including 14 league titles over his time in top level football and is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Ibrahimovic was nominated for the Ballon d’Or on 11 occasions and is also Sweden’s all-time record goal scorer with 62 goals in 122 games.

Zlatan has represented some of the most coveted sides in Europe including Ajax, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Signed by Jose Mourinho for United in the summer of 2016, he enjoyed a fine debut season with the club, winning the League Cup and the Europa League and scored 28 goals in the process.

Injury hampered his second season, restricting him to just seven appearances before he moved to LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic’s personality and presence sets him apart from many in the game, with his unwavering self-confidence keeping him at the top level for the majority of his career.

Speaking after his announcement, Zlatan says he is now happy to accept his playing days are over and thanked the footballing community.

“I used to be scared when journalists asked by about my future, but now I can accept it, I’m ready. I’ve been doing this all my life. Football made me a man. I’ve travelled the world thanks to football. It’s all thanks to football,” he said.

Marcus Rashford led the tributes for the Swede, who, as reported by United’s official website, clearly impacted so many during his time at the club.

“His mentality was beyond anything I’d ever played with before. He didn’t care what anyone would say or what anyone was saying about him. In terms of mentality, he was key to my development,” said Rashford.

United fans will wish Zlatan all the best in his retirement and thank him for his efforts during his time at Old Trafford.