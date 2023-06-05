Marcus Rashford “loves playing for” Erik ten Hag and will commit future to Man United

Marcus Rashford plans to stay at Manchester United and is close to signing the biggest contract of his career.

Talks of a new deal with the 25 year-old were seemingly delayed following continued interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Yet United’s star striker is now ready to commit his future to Old Trafford after a successful first season with Erik ten Hag at the helm.

“Marcus is staying at United,” SunSport reports. “He was waiting to see if the club got in the Champions League and now they have, he is delighted.”

Rashford has enjoyed his best ever season, having scored 30 goals and being named this season’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

It is the first time the England international has been awarded the prize in eight seasons at the club since making his debut in February 2016.

In fact, it is only the third time a striker has claimed the accolade in a decade, with Cristiano Ronaldo winning in 2022, and Robin van Persie all the way back in 2013.

United will be eager to finalise contract talks with Rashford becoming a free agent in 12 months time.

“He loves playing for Ten Hag,” a SunSport source claims. “And believes he has delivered on all of his promises.”

A huge factor in Rashford’s decision to stay will be the immediate success that Ten Hag has brought to the club with their qualification for next season’s Champions League secured.

They also lifted the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final before suffering a painful loss to cross-city rivals Manchester City.

“The deal he is negotiating is the biggest of his career and still has work left in it.” the source added. “But both sides want the same thing — for Marcus to sign and stay at United for many more years.”