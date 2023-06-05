Marcus Rashford selected in Europa League Team of the Season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been chosen in this year’s Europa League Team of the Season, as selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

Rashford was United’s only representative in the team, which may had looked different had Erik ten Hag’s men not thrown away their quarter-final tie against Sevilla.

United led at by two goals to nil at half time of the first leg at Old Trafford and appeared to be cruising into the last four.

However, a late collapse in the second half meant United travelled to Seville level.

A disastrous 90 minutes in Spain meant United tumbled out of Europe for another season, with Sevilla going on to lift the trophy for the seventh time in their history.

United’s demise wasn’t enough to cost Rashford his place in the selected eleven, having scored six goals in his nine games in the competition.

Rashford was joined up front in the team by Roma’s Paulo Dybala and surprise package Union Saint-Gilloise’s Victor Boniface.

The midfield was made up by the two finalists, Sevilla’s Ivan Rakitic and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and ex-red, Nemanja Matic.

Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna and Jesus Navas took the full-back spots, with another ex-red, Chris Smalling partnering Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah at centre-back. Hero of the final’s penalty shootout, Yassine Bounou completes the selected XI.

Rashford’s inclusion is another nod to what has been a fine campaign for the 25-year-old.

The Manchester-born forward finished the season with 30 goals and scooped the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, as voted by the fans.

He also won the Player’s Player of the Year award at the club’s end of season presentation, underlining his outstanding year.