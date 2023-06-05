Randal Kolo Muani indicates that he prefers a move to the Premier League



Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has indicated that his preference is to move to the Premier League.

The attacker is attracting a wide range of global interest, including from Paris Saint-Germain.

His performances on the pitch have proven a level of productivity that would surely benefit Erik ten Hag as he looks to improve his team’s goalscoring prowess. Kolo Muani has scored 23 goals in 45 appearances in his first season at Eintracht Frankfurt and could be on the move again this summer.

The Peoples Person has previously relayed that Man United are showing an interest in the 24-year-old.

And according to Canal Football Club, through outlet Goal, he has hinted at preferring a move to England to play in the Premier League.

Muani, who has a price tag of around €90m, will decide upon his future in the coming weeks now that his season has drawn to a close. Likewise, Ten Hag will start to look at different options as he begins to structure his squad for the next campaign.

The forward recently spoke to the media about the clubs who are rumoured to be interested in him.

‘It’s flattering that PSG are interested in you, like all the other big clubs. It’s not just because you come from the Parisian region and grow up there that you should automatically play for PSG’

While a return to his home country isn’t totally ruled out at this stage, the player’s comments on his Premier League dream are telling.

‘Honestly, who doesn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues that exists. You dream about it.

‘These are childhood dreams. But I’m not searching for the perfect club or the best club in the world.

‘I’m really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, to earn game time and most importantly allow me to grow.’

Alongside United’s interest in Kolo Muani, Rasmus Hojlund is a possible alternative. Harry Kane has not yet been completely ruled out either, despite Tottenham Hotspur’s current stance.

United will desperately search for their next striker as they also look to secure a new midfielder and potentially a goalkeeper.

