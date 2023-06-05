Tammy Abraham suffers injury that takes him off the transfer market this summer

Manchester United’s season has now finally come to close, leaving them to now fully focus on the summer transfer window.

Top of Erik ten Hag’s shopping list is the acquisition of a top quality centre-forward.

A raft of players have been linked with spearheading United’s attack nest season, as Ten Hag looks to build a side capable of challenging Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

One player who wont be making the move to Old Trafford in this window is Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

As reported by Italian media, Abraham has suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament which will require surgery and keep him out for up to 6 months.

The injury means Abraham will stay in Rome to complete his rehab and rules him out of a move this summer.

The Englishman has largely done well in Serie A but has suffered a dip in form this season.

Abraham has scored 36 goals for Roma in all competitions since his £40millon move from Chelsea, in 2021.

Jose Mourinho was prepared to let Abraham go should a suitable bid come in, but he will now have to find his way back to fitness and form in Rome.

United’s pursuit of a striker will continue, with Harry Kane earmarked as the number one target.

Tottenham Hotspur are heavily reluctant to sell the England captain, despite him only having one year remaining on his contract.

Ten Hag has reportedly instructed his board to pull out all the stops for Kane but it remains unclear as to whether United are willing to agree to the kind of fee Spurs would demand. The situation is further complicated by Real Madrid’s renewed interest, with the La Liga giants having parted ways with Karim Benzema.