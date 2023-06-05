Wout Weghorst emerges as a target for Everton as his Man United loan spell ends

After ending their season with a narrow FA Cup final defeat, Manchester United will now turn their attention to the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is expecting a busy summer, with plenty of incomings and outgoings on the cards.

Top of the manager’s wish list is a world-class striker who can fire United closer to the top of the league next season.

United were short of options up front throughout this campaign due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mid-season exit and Anthony Martial‘s inability to stay fit.

This forced the club into emergency action in the January transfer window, with Dutch striker Wout Weghorst joining the ranks to plug the gap.

Despite his efforts and commitment to the cause, the big man clearly lacks the quality to lead the line for Man United.

With just two goals to his name in over thirty games, Weghorst did little to ease to the load on numbers in United’s front line.

Weghorst failed to score at all in the Premier League, with his only strikes coming in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

His loan deal from Burnley will not be made permanent this summer, leaving his future up in the air.

Parent club Burnley are expected to hold talks with Weghorst upon their return to the Premier League but as reported by The Mirror, Everton have emerged as potential suitors.

The Toffees’ secured their Premier League status on the final day of the season and are looking to build under Sean Dyche in the summer.

Weghorst might fit the profile of a Sean Dyche centre-forward at first glance, although it is worth remembering that it was under the former Burnley boss that the Dutchman’s first underwhelming spell in English football occurred.