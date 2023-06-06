Andy Cole believes Amad Diallo could force his way into Manchester United’s first team next season

Manchester United are plotting their summer moves as they hope add to their squad in the coming months, with the transfer window fast approaching.

United are scouring the market for forwards but one man who could increase his options out wide might just be right under his nose.

Amad Diallo will return from his loan spell at Sunderland for pre-season, having enjoyed a fantastic spell on Wearside.

Amad was Sunderland’s driving force in their fine late run which saw them steal the last playoff spot in the Championship and he almost got them to Wembley single-handedly.

Unfortunately, Sunderland fell just short of the playoff the final but former United striker Andy Cole has seen enough from Amad to suggest he could force his way into Ten Hag’s plans, next season.

Speaking to Boyle Sports and reported by the Evening Standard, Cole has been impressed by Amad’s loan spell and believes he could replace a couple of United’s current attacking stars.

“Amad Diallo could be the player to replace Anthony Martial or Jadon Sancho. He’s had a fantastic loan at Sunderland and Tony Mowbray has sung his praises. Diallo looks like a good kid too and I hope he can have an impact at Manchester United,” said Cole.

The Treble winning forward added that Amad could provide a real threat for United this season, even if from the bench.

“This loan period has worked out really well and now he has the opportunity to compete with players like Sancho and Martial from the bench,” Cole said.

Erik ten Hag will be well aware of Amad’s impressive campaign and confirmed the young man is part of his plans moving forward.

“Yes, of course (he is part of the plans). We loan such players to let them develop and make progress. To bring them back. That is the aim of a loan,” said the boss.

United signed Amad from Atalanta in the January of 2021. The 20-year-old has scored just once for United’s first team, in the Europa League against AC Milan.