Antony accused of domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury

An accusation has been made against Manchester United winger Antony in Tatuape, Brazil.

That is according to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, who claim that DJ and digital influencer Gabriela Cavallin filed a police report yesterday.

The document, which Globo Esporte and TV Globo are believed to have had access to, details an attack perpetrated by Antony on Cavallin which occurred in May of this year.

It has not been clarified whether the incident occurred in Brazil or Manchester, although given the United player’s presence in the UK during that month, one would assume the latter.

The accusations against Antony amount to ‘domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury.’

Along with the police report, Cavallin also provided supporting evidence, which included photographs of injuries sustained during previous attacks.

Threatening messages sent by Antony are also believed to have been included in the report.

The player, nor his representatives, have commented on the matter as of yet.

Antony’s personal life has been the subject of intense scrutiny in Brazil, with keen interest on his marital situation and suspected relationships outside of it.

Globo Esporte reported that Antony and Cavallin were involved in a relationship last year which led to the DJ revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage on social media.

Manchester United are yet to comment on the situation either, and it is unlikely that they will do so until any pending legal process has concluded.

The club are still conducting a private investigation into the Mason Greenwood matter, and will certainly not be taking these accusations against Antony lightly.