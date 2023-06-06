Borussia Dortmund eyeing Hannibal Mejbri as replacement for Jude Bellingham



Now that the season is officially over, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will sit down and dissect every tiny detail in order to come up with an even better plan for next season.

That plan will include integrating certain loan and academy stars who have impressed in the season gone by into the first team squad.

Fans are excited to see what the likes of Amad Diallo, Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri can produce under the Dutchman going forward.

Mejbri spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Birmingham City where he made 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and assisting six times.

Hannibal enjoyed a decent loan spell with Birmingham

His tenaciousness made him a firm favourite with supporters at St Andrew’s and his versatility allowed manager John Eustace to utilise him all across the midfield.

That’s not all as his free-kick in the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in February won the club’s Goal of the Season award.

However, if German broadcasters HL-1 are to be believed, then the Tunisian’s time at the club could be coming to an end as Ten Hag feels he is not yet ready to take up the midfield burden.

Borussia Dortmund, who are set to sell former Blues star Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for €100million, are eyeing the 20-year-old as a replacement for the England international.

“The Dutch technician doesn’t believe in his ability to manage a midfield well. He didn’t want to keep it.

“But the young Aigle de Carthage had no shortage of palaces. That’s why Borussia Dortmund want to sign Jude Bellingham this summer to fill the void left by his departure,” the report mentioned.

Interestingly, Olympique de Marseille are also known admirers and want him to come in and replace the outgoing Mattéo Guendouzi.

The United academy graduate is valued at €8million as per Transfermarkt and his current deal with the Red Devils expires in 2026.

Dortmund want Hannibal to replace Jude Bellingham

The Manchester Evening News suggested that a potential loan could once again be explored after a pre-season runout and considering the midfielder’s potential, it makes more sense than permanently offloading him.

Dortmund are known to place their faith in potential superstars of the future and Mejbri could benefit from a season in the Bundesliga but there is no guarantee that it will be a success.

But in a summer where United will need to raise cash by selling players, nothing can be ruled out and Ten Hag is not one to keep around young players who have no shot at breaking through to the first-team. Just ask James Garner.

If the Red Devils are serious about splashing the cash for Chelsea’s Mason Mount and bringing in Adrien Rabiot on a free, Mejbri will hardly get a chance next season.