David de Gea yet to sign Manchester United contract as Diogo Costa interest grows



The FA Cup final disappointment soured Manchester United season but it was largely one of progress under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

He has revitalised the flagging careers of quite a few stars while also instilling a clear and attractive style of play while guiding the team back to the Champions League and ending the club’s silverware drought.

However, he has a lot to ponder ahead of his second season especially considering the fact that expectations are set to be ramped up.

While the club seem to be trying its best to bring in a new striker, fans and pundits will argue that what the manager is craving for the most is a new goalkeeper.

DDG’s poor season has cost United big time

Despite David de Gea winning the Golden Glove, it is clear to see that the Spaniard is hampering the team’s style of play and his mistakes have cost the team on a number of occasions.

His blunders meant United exited the Europa League in the quarterfinal stage while his poor positioning meant United conceded a needless second against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

The Spaniard’s contract is set to end in June and while there have been positive talks regarding a new long-term contract albeit on reduced wages, it is yet to be signed off by the powers that be at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, if issues are not ironed out in time, United will opt to sign a new No 1 with the club looking at Porto’s Diogo Costa.

“Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is out of contract this summer – and a new deal has not been signed off yet.

“Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has always publicly backed De Gea but will not guarantee he will be the club’s No.1 next season.

“United are doing due diligence on other goalkeepers, including Porto’s Diogo Costa,” Dharmesh Sheth said.

Costa in, DDG to leave for Saudi?

As for the Spanish international, he is said to have received an offer from Saudi Arabia worth much more than his United contract.

Express Sport have quoted journalist Pablo Parra who has told Radio Marca that the 32-year-old has indeed received an offer but he is still reluctant to leave United.

“Saudi Arabia is now thinking of signing David de Gea. He wants to stay at Manchester United.”

With Dean Henderson on the verge of signing for Nottingham Forest and Jack Butland finishing his loan spell, it is imperative that the Red Devils bring in a keeper of repute.