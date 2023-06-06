Despite Paris Saint-Germain’s entry, Manchester United remain in pole position for Adrien Rabiot



After a promising debut season as Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to be backed in the transfer market as he seeks to add depth to his squad.

It was no surprise to see the Dutchman rotate very less, especially in midfield with multiple players suffering long-term injuries while there was clearly no alternative to the imperious Casemiro.

But considering United will be expected to perform well on all for fronts next season, players will be required to be kept fresh and squad rotation will be key.

United need a dynamic and versatile midfielder

The futures of Scott McTominay and Fred are both uncertain and if either or both leave, a new midfielder is certain to come in.

So far, reports seem to indicate that a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount is fairly advanced while a Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot cannot be ruled out.

The Red Devils were mighty close to landing the Frenchman last summer but for it to collapse at the last moment due to wage demands made by the player’s agent and mother Veronique.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) have revealed that the France international has his “bags ready” after seeing out his Juventus contract.

Despite the Old Lady’s efforts to keep a hold of him, the player is set to leave Turin after four trophy-laden seasons in which he won the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup once each.

Rabiot move on the cards

United are expected to have “fewer complications” to sign him since he’ll be available on a free transfer and they will have learned their lessons from last summer.

Former club Paris Saint-Germain are said to be attempting to bring the Qatar World Cup finalist back but the report stated that Ten Hag’s side are “ahead at the moment” in the race for the 28-year-old.

He has enjoyed his best-ever season in terms of goal involvements with Rabiot featuring in 48 games across competitions while registering 11 goals and providing an additional six assists.

Rabiot can play as the defensive pivot but excels as the No 8 from where he can carry the ball into the opposition half or make late runs into the box.