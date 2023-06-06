“Done deal, contract agreed” – Jack Butland to leave Man United and join Rangers

Manchester United have a summer of change to look forward to as Erik ten Hag seeks to retool his squad ahead of next season.

One player who will certainly not be at Old Trafford next term is Jack Butland.

The Red Devils brought Butland in on loan in January after it was agreed for Martin Dubravka to return to parent club Newcastle United after making just one appearance in the first half of the season.

Butland made no appearances for United, serving very much as an emergency backup during his time in Manchester, with Tom Heaton often preferred in the matchday squad.

However, he will be keen to revitalise a career that has stalled since moving to Crystal Palace from Stoke City and it seems Rangers will give him the chance to do just that.

Reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Butland has agreed to join the Scottish Premier League giants.

He has accepted a contract and completed a medical, and will be plying his trade at the Ibrox next season.

“Goalkeeper Jack Butland has completed his medical as a new Rangers player today — done deal, contract agreed,” Romano said on his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Butland joins as free agent from Crystal Palace after his loan at Manchester United came to an end.”

Manchester United are thought to have considered keeping Butland at the club in order to stay on in a backup role.

But while United are light in the goalkeeping department and Butland’s home-grown status makes him useful for squad registration rules, it was never likely to be a good fit.

The new Rangers player is still only 30, and wants a chance for regular action, while Man United are in need of a player who can provide more realistic competition for David de Gea.