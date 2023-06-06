Donny van de Beek will seek a summer exit from Manchester United nightmare



The FA Cup final was a disappointing way to end a promising season for Manchester United but manager Erik ten Hag knows the stakes are only going to get higher from here on out.

The club are currently in the middle of a convoluted and protracted takeover process with no end in sight and reports seem to indicate the manager does not know how much funds he will have for the summer transfer window.

One thing is for certain, the club need to sell well in order to raise capital as the transfer kitty is unlikely to be as exorbitant as last summer on its own.

United need to sell well

Stars who were on loan like Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are likely to be sold while academy graduates Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe are also on their way out.

Among high-profile possible departures, club captain Harry Maguire‘s future is uncertain while Donny van de Beek also could be on the move.

The Dutchman last played for the Red Devils back in January when he suffered a knee injury against Bournemouth and was subsequently ruled out for the season.

The former Ajax ace has had a torrid time since his move to Manchester back in 2020 for €39million and hardly started under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

EXCL: Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United. 🚨🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season. Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury. pic.twitter.com/HYJWqhwmxu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

His former Ajax manager’s arrival hardly improved matters as he played a mere 10 games this season with only four of them being from the start and in none of those games did he last the full 90 minutes.

The Peoples Person has reported by the Amsterdam club‘s purported interest in reacquiring their former star. Now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the 26-year-old’s future might lie away from Old Trafford.

“Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United. Donny loves the club and Ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season.

Time to leave for Donny

“Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury,” the Italian tweeted.

Van de Beek has not proved to be an able backup for Bruno Fernandes, which might change with the possible arrival of Mason Mount. Despite his versatility, the Dutch midfielder has hardly set the world alight in the United jersey.

It will become even more difficult for the Netherlands international to reclaim a starting berth should that be the case. He is valued at €17million as per Transfermarkt and his current United deal expires in 2025.

United will do well to earn more than the amount and due to injury concerns, might have to release him either on the cheap or play him back into form and then find a possible suitor.