Fabrizio Romano: “Crucial” Dean Henderson deal imminent as clearout begins

Manchester United preparations for next season are already well underway, with moves being made for a number of key players.

But before The Red Devils can comfortably invest in Erik ten Hag’s squad, the club will need to sell players in order to raise the necessary funds.

That process looks to begin with Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Midlands club have been keen to secure a permanent deal for the Englishman, having been impressed with his performances in helping them survive their first season in the Premier League since 1999.

Despite sustaining a season-ending injury in January, Henderson looks set to become Forest’s first summer signing, with reports elsewhere suggesting they could pay a fee as high as £30m.

And now, during an interview with The United Stand (via SportBible) Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a deal between Man United and Nottingham Forest is sure to happen in due course.

“This is close,” Romano said of Henderson’s proposed move to Forest. “This is something that has been discussed for two or three weeks between Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and the agents of the player.

“The player wants to go. Manchester United want to accept that proposal, so I think this is just a matter of time to complete the final details and then Dean Henderson has a concrete chance to join Nottingham Forest. I’m told it’s not done yet, but it could be done very, very soon.”

Henderson was never likely to return to United next season, having burnt his bridges at Old Trafford with his comments upon securing a loan move last summer.

But for Erik ten Hag, selling the want-away goalkeeper gives him a significant boost in his freedom to operate in the transfer market, a point not lost on Romano.

“I think this is a good opportunity also for United to make some profit,” the reliable reporter continued. “These kinds of deals are going to be crucial this summer. We know about the striker, we know about the midfielder and also what’s going to happen with the centre-back.

“But in general, to make some money with all these players that are returning from loans and who are not part of the Manchester United project, is going to be the best way to do something extra especially in the second part of the transfer window.”

It is expected that United’s other loaned-out senior players, such as Alex Telles and Eric Bailly, will also be put up for sale as soon as possible, although there are few unwanted players in the squad likely to command a similar fee to that of Dean Henderson.

Should Manchester United manage to extract a fee of around £30m, it would represent a significant coup for the club.