Man United still in race to sign Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool

Manchester United are still in the race for Moises Caicedo, with both Arsenal and Chelsea also keen on the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

That is according to The Telegraph, who claim that The Seagulls will want demand “significantly more” than the £70m offered to them in January by Arsenal.

Caicedo has since signed a new contract that could keep him at Brighton until 2028 and features a huge pay rise on his previous deal.

Brighton are also set to sell Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool (who may yet retain an interest on Caicedo themselves, according to The Telegraph) for a fee of between £45m and £55m – the value of the World Cup winner’s release clause.

That, along with numerous other high-profile sales over the last year, puts the South Coast side in a very strong financial position, meaning Caicedo will not be easy to prise away.

Arsenal are thought to prefer Declan Rice of West Ham to revamp their midfield, and have made him their top target, with a bid expected after The Irons’ UEFA Conference League final against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are thought to have hit a snag in their negotiations. Brighton have made it clear that they want to sign defender Levi Colwill – who spent last term on loan at the Amex – on a permanent basis.

But the West London club have no intention of letting Colwill go at any price, meaning relations could somewhat sour between the clubs.

As for Man United, their interest in Caicedo is long-standing, with The Red Devils having tried to sign the player while he was still plying his trade in Ecuador.

However, the sort of fee Brighton are expecting would be exceedingly difficult for United to meet, given their need for investment across several areas of the pitch.

United are already trying to sign Mason Mount, but with Chelsea demanding up to £80m for the midfielder, and a striker still very much needed, it is unclear what budget Erik ten Hag will be left with to pursue a target such as Caicedo.

Were Manchester United be able to pull it off, it would surely be seen as a massive statement of intent, with Caicedo one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe. His ability to perform numerous roles to a top class standard could make the 21-year-old an ideal addition to the team’s ageing midfield.