Manchester United’s Victor Lindelöf’s impressive passing accuracy stats this season

With Manchester United’s marathon season coming to a close on Saturday, thoughts are now turning to the next phase of Erik ten Hag’s revolution at Old Trafford.

Having spent a year with the current crop of players, Ten Hag will have a much clearer idea of who he wants to keep on the bus for next season.

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements in order to give the boss the best base to build his side from.

Club captain Harry Maguire will surely be put out of his his misery and have his turbulent time at the club bought to an end, with Rapha Varane and Lisandro Martinez expected to continue as first choice.

With loanees Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe also reportedly heading out and Phil Jones already gone, that leaves Victor Lindelöf. The Swedish international has had his ups and downs during his six year spell at Old Trafford but has proven a capable deputy to the first choice duo this season.

Without laying all the blame at Maguire’s door, there is no denying how much more comfortable Lindelöf looks when deployed next to Varane or Martinez.

The 28-year-old has the ability to fit into Ten Hag’s style given how comfortable he is with the ball at his feet.

This is reflected in his impressive passing accuracy this season, as reported by Sofa Score.

Lindelöf’s 93.21% passing accuracy ranks him third in the Premier League this season with only City players Manuel Akanji and John Stones sitting above him, respectively.

The Swedish captain’s United future has been up in the air in recent years but it would be a surprise to see Ten Hag move him on this summer.

If Lindelöf is happy with his role as back up to the first choice pairing, he could still prove a valuable asset to United’s squad.

Despite being seen as second fiddle this season, Lindelöf has still chalked up 35 appearances throughout the campaign and has largely impressed.

It is hoped he can continue his strong form into next season as United will need all hands on deck if they are to hunt down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.