Nottingham Forest in “advanced talks” to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United



Manchester United are in “advanced talks” with Nottingham Forest over the transfer of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to a new report.

Henderson spent last season on loan at the City Ground after having been left frustrated at the lack of first team opportunities and what he described as broken promises by United.

Despite question marks over David de Gea’s future and Henderson’s home grown status, the club seems willing to let Henderson leave, with Steve Cooper determined to keep him between the sticks at the Midlands club.

And according to Talk Sport, a deal looks to be progressing rapidly.

“[Forest] are in advanced talks with #MUFC about signing Dean Henderson permanently,” the outlet tweeted.

“He spent last season on loan at the City Ground and is due to return from injury in time for the new campaign. – talkSPORT sources understand”

BREAKING: #NFFC are in advanced talks with #MUFC about signing Dean Henderson permanently. He spent last season on loan at the City Ground and is due to return from injury in time for the new campaign. – talkSPORT sources understand

Henderson has a market value of just €22 million / £19m according to transfermarkt.com, but United will be looking for considerably more.

A figure of £30 million was cited in reports back in April. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has supported Cooper well in the market and this sort of figure, and matching Henderson’s salary, should not be beyond his means.

If United can get close to that figure for the 26 year old, it would certainly help to fund a replacement and potentially someone to compete with, or even replace, De Gea.

With the Spaniard out of contract at the end of this month, United will not gain transfer income from him, but would make a massive saving of around £20 million in a single season alone by terminating his lucrative £375,000 per week contract.

Potentially, Henderson’s transfer fee and the annual saving on De Gea’s salary could combine to provide Erik ten Hag with a £50 million war chest to find a new goalkeeper, with the likes of academy star Matej Kovar, who won the Czech league with Sparta Prague this season, potentially capable of providing cover.