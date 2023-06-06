Sky Sports reporter confirms Manchester United in talks to sign Kim Min-Jae

Manchester United’s summer overhaul lookt to be beginning in earnest, with a number of players deemed to be of interest, and potentially even closing in a move.

Mason Mount has reportedly agreed personal terms already, while United are thought to be ready to move swiftly on from Harry Kane to Rasmus Hojlund, who is keen to switch from Atalanta.

Also of interest in the player voted the best defender in Serie A this term.

That is according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who insists that The Red Devils are in the market for a centre back.

Kim Min-Jae is the player who has most heavily been linked with United in that position and it would appear that Sheth believes the player is a strong possibility.

“We’ve talked about central defenders before,” he said on Sky Sports News. “Manchester United, we believe are in the market for one.

“There is a long-standing interest in the Napoli central defrender Kim Min-Jae. He has got a £45m release clause.”

While news of United’s interest in the South Korean is nothing new, it is refreshing to see someone relay the value of Kim’s release clause with some degree of confidence.

It has previously been reported as being anywhere between £39m and £60m; £45m is certainly on the lower end of the media estimates over the last few months.

According to Calcio Napoli, Kim has already said his goodbyes to his teammates, backing up a recent report from The Peoples Person, which relayed Gianluca Vigliotti insistence that the player’s “story in Naples is over” and Kim was “ready to fly to England with destination Manchester United.”

CalcioMercato even report that Napoli are resigned to losing their star defender and have turned their attentions to Atalanta starlet Giorgio Scalvini to replace the man they bought only a year ago.

All signs point towards Kim Min-Jae becoming a Red Devil, although as has been stated elsewhere, no deal is likely to materialise until the first fortnight of July, when the release clause comes into effect.