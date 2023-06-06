Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Manchester United target David Raya

Manchester United’s transfer activity is set to intensify in the next couple of weeks with the summer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is looking for reinforcements to mount a serious title charge next season.

One position that will prove key in determining how close United can get to the top of the table next year will be that of the goalkeeper.

Current No 1 David de Gea has been erratic this season and does not fit in with the manager’s style of play.

De Gea’s inability to play out from the back has led to United ceding possession far too often and he has let in easy goals throughout the season.

United must be in the market for an upgrade between the sticks this summer and plenty of names are in the mix.

Brentford’s David Raya is one man linked with taking over from De Gea but as reported by The Sun, Tottenham are also interested in signing the 27-year-old.

However, Spurs are unwilling to pay the £40million price tag that Brentford have slapped on Raya’s head.

Tottenham are only willing to spend half of that amount to bring Raya across the capital, with Brentford standing firm on their valuation.

Raya only has twelve months left on his deal at the Brentford Community Stadium and is willing to leave on a free next summer.

United will certainly be keeping tabs on Raya’s situation, with the Spaniard impressing in his second season in the Premier League.

Raya’s ability to play out from the back as well as his strong shot-stopping has seen him emerge as one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

The Spaniard looks tailor-made for Ten Hag’s style of play and if United can get a deal done at a lower price, it could be one of the coups of the summer.