Alejandro Garnacho gets big vote of confidence as Lionel Scaloni sets “expectations”

Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed a fantastic breakout season with Manchester United, hitting double figures for goal contributions for the senior team.

He has lifted fans from their seats and brought the joy of seeing a young player rise through the ranks to everyone around Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old’s exploits have even caught the attentions of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who has included him in his 25-man squad for the national team’s tour of Asia.

La Albiceleste will play Australia on June 15th in Beijing before jetting off to Jakarta on June 19th to take on Indonesia.

And Scaloni insists that Garnacho has not been drafted in to make up the numbers by any means.

“The idea is for Garnacho to play, to enjoy the minutes and to see how he does with his team mates,” Scaloni said, as quoted by Mundo Albiceleste. “The expectation is to see these guys who are coming for the first time.

“Give them time, minutes. And that they gradually join those who were already there. In principle, the idea is that (Garnacho) comes and joins the team.

“We will analyse if he will play from the start or have minutes”.

Wearing the famous colours of Argentina in front of thousands of fans will be a huge achievement for Garnacho.

He will have the chance to integrate himself into a side full of World Champions, including the likes of Lionel Messi.

It has been a meteoric rise for Alejandro Garnacho, and Manchester United fans will be looking forward to seeing him develop even further next season.

He will be back in good time for preseason to continue his progress under Erik ten Hag.