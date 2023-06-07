Angel di Maria to leave Juventus this summer

With campaigns across European football coming to an end, all eyes are turning to the summer transfer window that opens next week.

Clubs will be hoping to add to their numbers in the coming weeks and months, with plenty of movement expected.

One player that will be looking for pastures new is former United man, Angel di Maria.

As confirmed by transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside, the Argentine is now officially a free agent.

Di Maria has spent a season in Italy having signed for Juventus after leaving PSG last summer.

Despite a turbulent league campaign with Juve, it has been an unforgettable year for Di Maria, who won the World Cup in December, scoring Argentina’s second in a barnstorming final against France.

Romano was unable to shed any light on the 35-year-old’s next destination but says former club Benfica are hoping to re-sign the wide man.

“Benfica are dreaming of Di Maria’s return after his departure from Juventus, but there are several options available to him, and no decision yet. It’s an open race for his signature,” said Romano.

Di Maria endured a torrid time at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal.

Having signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2014, the winger did hit the ground running in Manchester and had United fans dreaming.

However, style of play and personal issues led to Di Maria seeking pastures new after just a season with United.

Di Maria was named as the worst signing of the season by The Telegraph, underlining his wretched year in England.