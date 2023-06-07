Anthony Elanga could leave Man United this summer amidst RB Leipzig interest

Manchester United will allow Anthony Elanga to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 21-year old Swedish international signed a new deal in 2021 yet is now surplus to requirements, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Elanga joined United’s Academy at the age of 12 and rose through the Under-21’s to finally make his debut in May 2021.

He went on to enjoy a breakthrough season in 2021/22, most notably scoring an equalising goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions league knockout stages.

Despite making 55 appearances for the first team and initially impressing, his impact began to dwindle, the Swede scoring just four goals in all competitions.

Elanga has admitted that he is “frustrated” by a lack of game after being prevented from leaving the club on loan back in January.

“I have spoken to Erik and it is private between the two of us.” Elanga revealed. “We have a lot of conversations, not only about [the lack of game time] but also what is happening around. That’s the good thing about the club, we talk a lot and they help me a lot.”

The arrival of Antony from Ajax last summer has also decimated his playing time, the Brazilian occupying the right side of United’s frontline, typically where Elanga has been best utilised in the past.

SkySports Germany suggests that should the young forward make his exit in the coming weeks then the Bundesliga could be a realistic destination.

“Talks with RB Leipzig took place,” says Plettenberg. “But it’s not advanced.”

The journalist also suggests there will be a ‘price expectation of €15-20m’ for the Swedish international who has already won ten caps for his country and scored twice.

“Many other clubs have inquired about him,” he tweeted. “He’s in the market.”